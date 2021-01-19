Karen Gillan Confirms Her Return As Nebula In Thor: Love And Thunder

Another familiar face has been confirmed to be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder. Karen Gillan was last seen in the MCU pulling double duty in Avengers: Endgame, playing both the reformed and evil versions of Nebula, and it seems she’ll be donning the blue bald cap again for the next Thor movie.

The Jumanji actress revealed the news herself on social media. Answering fans’ questions on her Instagram stories on Monday, Gillan was asked if she was wearing a wig and the star assured them that her red locks were the “real deal” but she had got her hair cut in advance of suiting up as Nebula again in Thor 4. “This is my hair. I cut it the other day in preparation for Nebula so we don’t have to, like, get so much hair into the bald cap,” Gillan clarified.

Of course, the actress is just the latest of the Guardians of the Galaxy to confirm that they’ll be turning up in Taika Waititi’s second Marvel film. We first discovered the cosmic heroes would be in Love and Thunder when Vin Diesel (Groot) spilled the beans last year. More recently, we learned that Dave Bautista (Drax) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) were joining the production, too. That leaves just Zoe Saldana’s Gamora – who went missing in Endgame so that explains that – and Sean Gunn/Bradley Cooper, the performers of Rocket. They’ll likely be involved as well, though. We just haven’t heard about it yet.

Filming is already underway in Australia and Chris Hemsworth is returning as the God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Natalie Portman, who’s reprising her role as Jane Foster, this time taking on the powers of Thor herself. Meanwhile, Christian Bale is portraying villain Gorr the God Butcher and there’s talk of Matt Damon popping up for another cameo. It sounds like Thor: Love and Thunder could have it all, then, and you can expect it in cinemas in just over a year’s time on February 11th, 2022.