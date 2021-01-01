Chris Pratt Confirms Thor: Love And Thunder Casting, Will Film Next Week

Chris Pratt may have laughed off the recent online discourse that saw him named as the worst Chris in Hollywood, but he’s soon going to come face to face with one of his peers when he shows up alongside Hemsworth in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. We’ve known for a while that the Guardians of the Galaxy were going to appear for at least a cameo, but Pratt being announced as an official member of the cast would seem to indicate that Star-Lord has a much bigger role than just trading a few barbs with the Odinson.

The former Parks and Recreation star even urged his fellow Chris to stop working out after seeing Hemsworth’s biceps looking like they were about to burst in a recent training photo, and given how entertaining the onscreen rivalry between the two alpha males was in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Love and Thunder could see the continued battle for supremacy to be named the Asgardians of the Galaxy’s top dog continue.

In a recent interview alongside his Onward co-star and fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Tom Holland, Pratt revealed that he’s about to jet off to the Australian set of Love and Thunder to start filming his scenes next week, although the franchise’s Peter Parker wasn’t even aware that he was in the movie despite it being confirmed well over a month ago.

“Am I not supposed to say that? No, they knew that. I think they knew that,” said Pratt.

Since rocketing towards the top of the A-list thanks to his role in the MCU, the actor has almost exclusively operated in the realm of big budget blockbusters, with Thor: Love and Thunder just one of four major projects he’s got coming over the next couple of years alongside Jurassic World: Dominion, sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War and, of course, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Suffice it to say, we’ll be seeing a whole lot of Chris Pratt on our screens.