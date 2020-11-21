Chris Hemsworth must have loved throwing on the prosthetics to play Fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame, having spent the entirety of his time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe getting himself into incredible physical shape. It takes a whole lot of dedication and twice as much effort to look like that, so it must have come as a relief that his contractually obligated shirtless scenes were of a very different nature.

Of course, with the fourth installment of his solo franchise set to start shooting early next year, the 37 year-old is back pumping iron with a vengeance, and posted a new workout photo that shows him in prime Asgardian form. The sheer size of the man didn’t go unnoticed by his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Pratt, either, who asked Hemsworth to kindly refrain from making him look bad.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 26 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Pratt is no stranger to bulking up himself, of course, having shed 60 pounds to play Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord after rising to prominence as Parks and Recreation‘s decidedly schlubbier Andy Dwyer. And seeing as the bickering between the Odinson and Peter Quill was one of the highlights of the Infinity War and Endgame double header, that jealously may have seeped into the duo’s professional rivalry.

Most male heroes in the MCU seem to have a shirtless scene included in their contract, with everyone from Paul Rudd to Tom Holland also getting in on the act. None of them can hold a candle to Hemsworth, though, who built his entire career on looking like he was carved out of marble, and there’s a reason why he shows off the goods in almost every movie that he makes.