Chris Hemsworth Looks Beyond Jacked In Thor: Love And Thunder Training Photo

Thor: Love and Thunder is turning out to be the most highly-anticipated MCU film on the horizon. But as Taika Waititi and his crew gear up for the God of Thunder’s next big outing, we may have to say goodbye to a huge aspect of Odinson’s character in the upcoming sequel.

By that, of course, we’re referring to Chris Hemsworth’s fat suit for Avengers: Endgame. After his humiliating defeat at the hands of Thanos, Thor retreated to the new rural Asgard, where he spent the next five years eating and drinking and obsessing over his failure. In the end, the character wasn’t even fighting fit and barely held his own against the Mad Titan in the final battle.

This will evidently change in Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. After all, if there’s anything the director is known for, it’s always trying to come up with original elements to bolster his quirky narratives. So, much like Ragnarok, we can expect the thunder lord to undergo several key changes.

He may even lose weight and get jacked again. That’s certainly something Hemsworth looks forward to, as the actor is intensely working out to prepare for when filming starts in a couple of months. In a recent Instagram post, the MCU star showed off his ripped body and Herculean muscles, writing:

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit“

Fans certainly wouldn’t mind seeing the character lose a few pounds. Besides, Odinson will reportedly go toe-to-toe with Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor in the upcoming flick, not to mention he’ll presumably continue to butt heads with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. And with Thor: Love and Thunder growing to be as big an event, narrative-wise, as the last two Avengers films, Hemsworth definitely will need to be at the top of his game.