Thor: Love And Thunder Will Reportedly Be As Big As Infinity War And Endgame

In terms of sheer scale and expense, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are two of the biggest movies ever made, telling a sprawling and epic story that boasts enough characters, subplots, set pieces and spectacle to power ten blockbusters. People will be scratching their heads as to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will possibly top the two-pronged conclusion to the Infinity Saga, but the upcoming slate of projects will no doubt give it a shot.

Both Thor and its sequel featured a lot of Earthbound action before Taika Waititi took the reins on Ragnarok and reinvented Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson as the star of a wacky intergalactic buddy comedy, but despite the rich vein of humor running throughout the movie, there were still some massive action scenes and sweeping visuals.

Now, the pressure is on for Waititi to top himself with Love and Thunder, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, the Academy Award winner is planning on the blockbuster sequel delivering a comparable sense of scale to Infinity War and Endgame. Taking to his Patreon account, here’s what he shared:

Thor 4 will be as big as Avengers 3 and 4.

While it seems unlikely that it’ll be quite as large as those projects, it may indeed come close. After all, there’s a lot going on in the film, as we know that Jane Foster will become Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to lend support, Valkyrie is seeking out a queen to help her rule Asgard and Christian Bale will be descending on the MCU as the villain. All of the ingredients are there on paper for Love and Thunder to be the biggest Marvel Studios solo movie yet, and you’d be foolish to bet against Waititi being the man capable of pulling it off.