Love And Thunder Will Reportedly Feature A Thor vs. Thor Fight

As an Academy Award winning actress that’s regularly lauded as one of the finest talents of her generation, it can’t be denied that the Marvel Cinematic Universe completely dropped the ball with Natalie Portman. After being cast in Thor, she was quickly reduced to a one-dimensional love interest, and despite being integral to the plot of the sequel, she was still little more than a damsel in distress that needed to be rescued.

Portman opted to walk away from the franchise after that, and showed very little interest in returning until it was announced that not only would Jane Foster be back in Thor: Love and Thunder, but she’d follow the lead set by her comic book counterpart and inherit Mjolnir to become the God of Thunder herself.

The Black Swan star has been hugely enthusiastic when talking about the project and how excited she is to play a superhero, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, the two Thors will end up going head to head in an epic battle. Taking to his Patreon account, here’s what he shared:

“Thor vs Mighty Thor fight will happen in Thor 4.”

What, exactly, causes this to occur is still unclear, but after the God of Thunder and Jane are reunited, the two may fight over which one is truly worthy of wielding Mjolnir. Of course, Chris Hemsworth’s Avenger also has Stormbreaker at his disposal, so the winner of the battle seems pretty clear already, but it’ll be interesting to see how he reacts to the love of his life beating him at his own game in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tell us, though, are you excited to watch these two heroes square off?