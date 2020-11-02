Natalie Portman Says Jane Foster’s Powers Will Differ From Thor’s

As a literal god, there’s no clear analogy for Thor’s powers and abilities. This is especially true after he takes up the mantle of All-father, which allows him to access Odinforce and pretty much gives the God of Thunder omnipotence. But going into Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson and Jane Foster’s Goddess of Thunder might develop a bit of a rivalry in terms of raw strength.

Now that Natalie Portman has confirmed Jane will be wielding Mjolnir in the upcoming flick, we have an idea as to what that’ll entail. After all, Steve Roger already did it in Avengers: Endgame, allowing him to channel lightning and increase his endurance against Thanos. Odin’s incantation is also pretty clear in this regard: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.”

Apparently, though, Portman’s incarnation of the character will have her own unique abilities. In a recent chat with The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Swan actress revealed that she’s currently in Sydney, Australia, preparing for Thor: Love and Thunder. Additionally, the American thespian teased Female Thor’s powers, saying:

“So, she does have powers, um it’s not exactly the same as Thor, it’s her own version of it. And she’s called the Mighty Thor.”

First Thor: Love And Thunder Concept Art Reveals New Asgard And Female Miek 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Portman had previously clarified that she’s playing the Mighty Thor, but the wording here makes us wonder about what director Taika Waititi plans to do with her character. Though since we’ve already had the God of Thunder himself in the Infinity Saga, shaking things up a little doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.

Besides, given the filmmaker’s track record, it’s hardly surprising that he’s trying to go down a different and unexpected direction with Thor: Love and Thunder, which is now slated for release in 2022.