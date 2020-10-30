Natalie Portman Clarifies That She’s Playing The Mighty Thor In Love And Thunder

Cameras aren’t set to start rolling on Thor: Love and Thunder until January, but production appears to be gathering pace after Christian Bale arrived in Australia to start his preparations for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The notoriously publicity shy actor is hardly going to reveal his unnamed villain, while Chris Hemsworth is probably spending most of his time in the gym, leaving Natalie Portman to divulge details on the hotly anticipated blockbuster.

Of course, the actress has already admitted that she’s also planning on getting jacked to reprise the role of Jane Foster for the first time since 2013’s The Dark World, which is to be expected when the astrophysicist ends up inheriting Mjolnir and becoming a superhero herself. The Academy Award winner has already revealed that Love and Thunder will incorporate Jane’s cancer storyline from the comic books, and in a recent interview she reiterated that calling her character a female Thor is a reductive statement.

“So, she does have powers. It’s not exactly the same as Thor. It’s her own version of it. And, she’s called The Mighty Thor.”

Natalie Portman Is Thor In Awesome New Love And Thunder Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Director Taika Waititi must have something pretty spectacular in store after Portman confirmed that it didn’t take much convincing for her to return to the MCU, which was surprising given that her lack of enthusiasm for playing such an underwritten and one-dimensional love interest had been pretty apparent in the past.

The Black Swan star has turned out to be the main source of information surrounding Thor: Love and Thunder as plot details remain firmly under wraps, but with filming set to start in January it shouldn’t be too long until we get a much better idea of where the story is headed and how Jane Foster ends up back in the title hero’s life after he’s spent over half a decade struggling to get over their breakup.