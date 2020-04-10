Thor: Love And Thunder Director Says The Film Makes Ragnarok Look Very Safe

Recent Academy Award winner Taika Waititi was hosting a watch party for Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram Live this week and while all of the fans were surely enjoying re-watching the hero’s best solo outing as well as Waititi’s commentary, many of the questions were in regards to the upcoming sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Jojo Rabbit director teased space sharks in the new movie as well as the possibility that a fan favorite, Beta Ray Bill, might show up in the pic. Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo also joined in at one point and while neither would reveal much, the former did say that there is in fact a script in place. Waititi, meanwhile, teased that it’s going to make Ragnarok look very safe, saying:

“It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film. This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing.”

Jane Foster Becomes Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s hard to say what we should deduce from Waititi’s comments. He’s usually joking 90% of the time, so you have to take whatever he says with a grain of salt. But he’s clearly excited about the script and his enthusiasm is infectious.

Also, Ragnarok was anything but safe. It was such a pleasant surprise and a reinvigoration of the character and franchise and as such, I expect nothing short of brilliance from Waititi and his team with this next effort. He’s yet to make a bad movie, after all, and with the casting of Christian Bale as the villain, you just know the script has to be good if they were able to convince him to return to the superhero genre.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of the upcoming MCU movies had to move back their release dates. As such, Thor: Love and Thunder now opens on February 18th, 2022. Watch this space for more.