Thor And Star-Lord Will Reportedly Continue To Butt Heads In Love And Thunder

The online discourse seems to be in firm agreement that Chris Pratt is currently lagging far behind when it comes to deciding on which Chris is Hollywood’s best, meaning that there’s only going to be one winner when Thor: Love and Thunder rolls around and fans get to see Pratt’s Star-Lord back on the big screen opposite Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder.

The dynamic between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the highlights across Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and when they jetted off into outer space together at the end of the latter film, a whole host of new storytelling possibilities opened up. Of course, the internet was thrilled after it was confirmed that the Guardians will appear in Love and Thunder, and it seems that the dynamic won’t have changed in the slightest when they return.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Thor and Star-Lord will continue to butt heads over which one is really in charge of the team. The Asgardians of the Galaxy will likely be showing up in the first act of Taika Waititi’s upcoming film, before Thor returns home and presumably encounters Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, and we’ll apparently get to see a bit more of the hilarious dynamic between the two heroes.

“Thor And Star-Lord will continue to butt heads Thor 4 over who should lead the Guardians,” says Richtman.

Focusing on the bickering duo is certainly a smart idea, one that carries on directly from the events of Endgame. Let’s just hope that the massively popular Guardians don’t overshadow Love and Thunder. After all, it already has enough going on between Portman’s new Thor, Valkyrie searching for her queen and Christian Bale’s mysterious intergalactic villain, and that’s without even mentioning another potential return for Loki.