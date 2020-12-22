Chris Pratt Says We Can Now End The Debate Of Who’s The Better Chris?

When Chris Pratt ended up being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors who didn’t take part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Twitter instantly called him out for being a conservative Republican homophobic racist. Quite how those dots were connected is still unclear, though.

After all, the actor’s never stated his political beliefs and even donated to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election bid. Furthermore, he’s also publicly distanced himself from the views of the church that he belongs to, explaining that he’s represented by his personal values rather than his religious affiliation.

Still, someone has to take on the burden of being known as the worst Chris in Hollywood, and with Hemsworth, Evans and Pine pretty much perfect in the eyes of many, the Guardians of the Galaxy star often finds himself carrying the unwanted distinction. But according to him, it’s now time to end the debate surrounding who the best Chris is.

And that’s because Pratt recently scored a big victory in the AGBO Superhero Fantasty Football League, which raises money for several charities. Taking to Instagram, the actor boasted about his accomplishment, saying:

“My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you’ve been following — I made it into the finals! I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is? I was picked last — it was very traumatic,” he joked. “Anyone who’s been picked last knows how that feels.” “I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans,” Pratt continued. “He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of who’s the better Chris?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGBO Superhero League (@agboleague)

Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth's Couples Photoshoot Resurfaces 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the debate surrounding who Hollywood’s best Chris is is mostly a joke, with all four of the actors in running boasting huge fanbases and leading very successful careers. And while it’s true that Pratt, in particular, has seen a bit of backlash lately, it’s hardly anything to worry about. Indeed, with roles in both the MCU and the Jurassic World franchise, not to mention a whole host of other projects, he’s set to remain a fixture on our screens for a long time to come.

But tell us, who do you think the best Chris in Hollywood is? Sound off below with your thoughts.