Another MCU Character Confirmed To Return For Thor: Love And Thunder

She hasn’t been seen in the MCU for five years and counting, but Jaimie Alexander looks set to make her long-awaited return as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress was a major part of the first two Thor movies, but she sat out Ragnarok due to her commitment to TV’s Blindspot. With the NBC show wrapping up this year, however, the star is now free to reprise her role as the Asgardian warrior in Taika Waititi’s new effort.

Deadline is reporting that Alexander will be returning as Sif opposite Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster AKA the Mighty Thor in the fourth entry in the franchise. Not only that, but their sources tell them that she’ll also turn up for a guest spot on Disney Plus’ Loki series. The trade notes that Marvel Studios had no comment when asked about the casting, but Deadline’s confident in their information.

Though her last movie appearance came in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, Alexander did have a couple of guest roles on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2014 and 2015. There was no explanation given on screen for Sif’s absence from Ragnarok, though Kevin Feige suggested that Loki had banished her from Asgard when he was impersonating Odin.

The Guardians Join Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Of course, this news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Christian Bale will be playing the movie’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. His role in the film had been theorized about for months, but his character’s identity was finally unveiled at this Thursday’s Disney Investor Day event. We also got our first trailer for Loki yesterday, which you can find at the top of the page. Anyone want to comb it frame by frame to catch a glimpse of Sif?

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to start filming this January ahead of its release in cinemas on May 6th, 2022.