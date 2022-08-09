Another ‘Predator’ OG sings the praises of ‘Prey’

In the wake of Prey becoming a critical darling, another Predator alum is heaping praise on the latest installment in the classic franchise.

Bill Duke, who starred as Sergeant Mac Elliot in the original, took to Twitter to give some well deserved props to the film and its lead actress Amber Midthunder. The popular character actor stated that she “has a bright career ahead of her,” and welcomed her to the Predator family.

Have you checked out the #PreyMovie on @hulu, if not, do watch it. It's an amazing film and @AmberMidthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a bright career ahead of her. As @GovJVentura mentioned…welcome to the #Predator Family. "I see you." #Success #Blessings pic.twitter.com/mFxiVLYGAG — Bill Duke (@RealBillDuke) August 9, 2022

His tweet comes after Jesse Vintura, who portrayed Blain Cooper in the beloved sci-fi horror, showered some love on the “great, great film,” shouting out Midthunder and the film’s director Dan Trachtenberg.

Prey revolves around a Comanche warrior named Naru, who steps up to the plate to protect her tribe from an extraterrestrial invader who hunts for sport. The reviews have been pretty phenomenal, with much acclaim going to Midthunder’s lead performance, as well as the direction, cinematography, and authentic Comanche representation. It currently boasts a comfortable 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Prey joins the Predator lineup as the fifth film in the franchise, following four entries of varying quality released in 1987, 1990, 2010 and 2018 respectively. The saga is also home to several comics and video games, as well the crossover Alien vs. Predator catalogue.

Prey was released on Aug. 5 and is available to stream on Hulu in the United States, and Disney Plus internationally. Rounding out the main cast are Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro.