Another ‘Suicide Squad’ star voices support for the Ayer Cut

David Ayer penned a lengthy open letter last summer, in which he hinted that he was done talking about his fabled original cut of Suicide Squad. The only problem, which is admittedly a major one, is that fans refuse to give up trying to convince Warner Bros. and DC Films to make it a reality.

James Gunn has officially taken over Ayer’s pocket of the universe thanks to The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, which was just renewed for a second season, so that might be one of the main reasons why the studio has so far refused to give Task Force X’s first big screen outing the Zack Snyder’s Justice League treatment.

Based on how the four-hour Snyder Cut dominated the headlines for almost the entirety of 2021, though, there’s definitely a huge number of people out there who’d love to see a Suicide Squad redux. Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, and Will Smith have all publicly voiced their support, and now we can add Scott Eastwood to the list.

During an interview with Insider, the second-generation star revealed that not only did his character get a lot more screentime in the Ayer Cut, but he even turned down the opportunity to return for Gunn’s soft reboot.

“He basically was like, ‘Come on this journey with me. I’m going to make you look like a badass. I’m going to make your character pop’. I didn’t even know what the character was at the time. I have talked to David, and I know my character got a lot more love in the Ayer Cut. They didn’t want to pay me any money for those next movies and … they didn’t have another script for the other movie, so I didn’t know what I was going to be signing myself up for. I said, ‘They don’t want to pay me.’ He [Clint Eastwood] said, ‘If it feels like they really need you and if it’s a good part, then do it. If not, then don’t.'”

Whether or not the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad ever becomes a reality or not remains up for debate, but you can guarantee that the unwavering support isn’t going to diminish until it does.