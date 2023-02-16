‘Ant-Man 3’ director admits he owed everyone an explanation on how the Quantum Realm works

Peyton Reed, the director behind Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, has finally answered fan questions about the Quantum Realm as the threequel gives us a closer look at the mysterious hidden world.

The film that’s going to kick start Marvel Phase Five and introduce the next big bad has its general release tomorrow. Reed really had his work cut out for him as the director has had to create a follow-up to 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp whilst also setting up for the cosmic scale battles and characters that will be prevalent in the MCU’s fifth phase.

Reed also wanted the third film to explore the concept and ideas brought up in the previous movies. The Quantum Realm has been referenced numerous times and was even pivotal in the Avengers discovering time travel in Avengers: Endgame. We know that Janet Van Dyne was trapped there for thirty years and that Darren Cross somehow became M.O.D.O.K whilst trapped there too. However, the ins and outs of the Quantum Realm have never been fully explained.

Image: Marvel Studios

Hopefully Quantumania can clear up some of the mysteries from previous films. In an interview with /Film, Peyton Reed said that he believes the audience are owed an explanation.

We sort of dipped our toe into the Quantum Realm in the first couple of movies. But we owed the audience, I think, this explanation of what the hell was Janet van Dyne doing in the Quantum Realm for 30 years. She wasn’t just wandering around this void with a walking cane for 30 years. She had a whole, full life down there. Peyton Reed – /Film

It definitely sounds like there is more to the microscopic dimension than meets the eye. Quantumania will give the audience a look at what Janet was doing in the Quantum Realm all those years. It also seems certain that there will be a connection between Janet and Kang.

Either way it seems like the Quantum Realm has finally become more than a plot convenience, it’s now a fully living breathing world. With any luck, it will continue to be developed and built upon in future films too as it looks like Kang’s domain will still be pivotal in the MCU for a while.