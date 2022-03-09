‘Ant-Man 3’ set video teases another MCU musical moment

Ever since Hawkeye gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans the gift they never even knew they wanted in Rogers: The Musical, supporters of the superhero franchise have been keeping their fingers crossed in the hopes that more musical interludes will eventually follow.

Several of the key creative minds involved with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s Disney Plus series are more than open to the idea, but a new set video from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be hinting at another spot of audiovisual whimsy.

As you can see in the clip below, star Paul Rudd has a spring in his step as he moseys on down the San Francisco sidewalk, with 1976 classic “Welcome Back” blaring over the speakers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp featured a similar scene set to the strains of The Partridge Family’s “Come On Get Happy”, so it wouldn’t be an unusual move for Quantamania to incorporate another musical montage to continue the theme. Rudd’s solo movies have generally been lighter in tone than the majority of the MCU’s output, but we’re expecting that to change when Peyton Reed’s threequel lands in July 2023.

The presence of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror indicates that there’s going to be huge multiversal stakes, finally giving the titular duo something significant to do outside of their Avengers team-ups. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has all the potential in the world to be Phase Four’s stealth MVP, it’s just a shame we’ve got another sixteen months to go until we get to see it.