‘Ant-Man 3’ theory attempts to craft cosmic connections to both ‘Shang-Chi’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’

Phase Four of the MCU was heavily criticized for introducing superheroes that felt like they weren’t connected to the Multiverse Saga’s main story. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania setting off Phase Five in a few weeks, one keen-eyed Marvel fan noticed a small detail that might explain how the other titles are linked.

Reddit user u/reddart123 shared on r/MarvelStudios three images from Ant-Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Ms. Marvel. OP believes that the rings seen in the trailer looked similar to the other “ring-like” objects seen in other Marvel titles and must be connected somehow.

This theory isn’t new. Multiple fans noticed the similarities when the trailer came out. But OP expanded on the theory, saying that the signal found in the mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi was from Cassie when she was in the Quantum realm, or when she sent at the beginning of the film.

It is also to be believed that the Ten Rings and Kamala’s bangle originated from Kang due to their unknown origins. He might have placed these artifacts across various locations at different points in time, in hopes that the Avengers to be prepared for what’s to come.

If this theory is true, it could explain why Kamala Khan was able to go back in time without triggering the TVA to go after her. Or how the Ten Rings were able to grant someone immortality. It’s because it may have belonged to Kang at some point, but we won’t know for sure until the film comes out.

The third Ant-Man will feature Kang’s cinematic debut in the MCU after his first appearance in Loki, where he appeared as the He Who Remains variant. But one thing’s for sure, he plans to leave the Quantum Realm for good.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released in theaters on Feb 16, 2023.