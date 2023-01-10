‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer already has fans hyped for the return of the Avengers

The newest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania graced us recently, and for all the hype it’s been generating, it’s causing that many more fans to shudder in fear.

We already knew that Kang the Conqueror would be surviving the events of the film, given that he’s the Multiverse Saga’s equivalent of Thanos, but judging by the ruthlessness with which he carried himself both in and out of combat in the new footage, it’s hard to say whether Ant-Man himself will also survive the ordeal.

Whether he does or not, Ant-Man alone won’t be able to stop Kang, who no doubt considers the hero a mere stepping stone on his path to multiversal domination. His remaining obstacles, of course, are the rest of the Avengers, and with Kang ramping up his threat level exponentially, the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to have to step up soon, and fans are frothing at the mouth with anticipation.

We doubt that every character in the admittedly overstuffed Phase Four will be coming back for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but if that does happen to be the case, we’re in for quite the crossover.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars are going to be insane pic.twitter.com/4LGz9FSsdf — Ren (@wandasolsen) October 26, 2022

And more + other characters yet to be introduced pic.twitter.com/9YQYZrAATX — Ren (@wandasolsen) October 26, 2022

One user dreamed up the possibility of the titular terror making his Kang Dynasty entrance in the most spectacular, murderous way possible.

Imagine #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania or Kang Dynasty starts with Kang obliterating the OG Avengers team pic.twitter.com/HdWGzs8mAW — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 10, 2023

Others, meanwhile, wished the Avengers the best of luck in their upcoming fight against Kang, showing about as much confidence in their odds as you’d expect.

good luck to the avengers in kang dynasty & secret wars 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wg1HNlpjVY — faz (@buckyssteven) January 10, 2023

The world is right to be buzzed about the return of the Avengers; with the new Quantumania trailer having shown off Kang the way it did, the new lineup of Earth’s champions will have to impress just as much, if not more, if we want to truly grasp the struggle that we’re in for.