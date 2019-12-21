Ant-Man 3’s Main Villain Has Reportedly Been Revealed

When it didn’t turn up as part of the Phase 4 lineup at Comic-Con this summer, it looked like Ant-Man 3 wasn’t set to happen. Last month, however, we got the surprise announcement that a third outing for Paul Rudd as Scott Lang is in the works, with director Peyton Reed returning to complete the trilogy and a likely release sometime in 2022.

In previous movies, Lang – with the help of Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp and her father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the original Ant-Man – has faced down such villains as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) and Ava Starr/The Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). And sources close to WGTC are now saying that his next nemesis, the main antagonist of AM3, has already been locked down, as they were previously teased in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In the 2018 sequel, secondary villain Sonny Burch (Walter Goggins) employed the Ghost to steal Pym tech for him on behalf of his mysterious “Benefactor.” Well, We Got This Covered is hearing that this character, currently only known as the Benefactor, will step out of the shadows in the threequel and serve as the big bad of the piece. What’s more, we’ve had it confirmed that he’ll turn out to be a major Marvel universe villain.

His true identity has yet to be decided upon, but our sources – the same ones who revealed that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that the real Mandarin will be the villain in Shang-Chi, both of which ended up being confirmed – have told us that it’ll 100% be either Doctor Doom or Norman Osborn. This fits in with a similar report shared by The Geeks Worldwide back in June as well, which revealed that the Benefactor is on his way to the MCU and could end up being Osborn. According to our intel, we can definitely narrow the search down to him or Doom and whichever one it turns out to be, their end goal is to get hold of the Pym tech in order to gain its power.

Osborn might seem like the stronger contender here, seeing as he’s been heavily rumored to be debuting in the franchise soon. But remember how big a Fantastic Four fan Reed is. As such, he’d no doubt love to get his hands on Victor Von Doom if he could for Ant-Man 3.