‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is a flop, but it continues a thirsty Phase 4 trend

The newest installment in the MCU barely even had time to hit theaters before it was considered a failure by critics. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently sitting among some of the worst-reviewed MCU films, but viewers seem to think this Ant-Man threequel has one indisputable saving grace.

One possible explanation for the review bomb might be Paul Rudd’s lack of involvement in the film’s script, which left some feeling there was something missing when the lights came back up. Other fans, however, would rather blame the poor reviews on the critics’ lack of investment in the MCU. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but it has to be said that even Marvel fans can agree that the best thing about Quantumania is Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel casting directors know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to the franchise’s big bads, and the audience is picking up on it. Throughout Phase Four, the villains have stood out not only thanks to their well-written motivations or schemes, but for their ridiculously good looks and charisma. They have it all. And now, thanks to Majors’ incredible talent and charm, Quantumania is carrying on with the trend.

Jonathan Majors’ #KangTheConqueror definitely joins the ranks of distractingly hot Marvel villains. Seriously though, the list could go on! #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/d8R7xX7bSx — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) February 17, 2023

jonathan majors is the only highlight of this movie literally so amazing as kang can’t wait to see more of him https://t.co/8Ut3ibxlcM — ¿hugo? (@hugojsolorzano) February 17, 2023

Jonathan Majors is so captivating as a performer — Lincoln Bio (@EdmondBurton) February 17, 2023

Jonathan Majors is different. That man can act. — Morat3hi (@Morat3hi) February 17, 2023

At least in the villain department, it looks like Phase Five is off to a great start. If this continues, viewers might have enough reason to keep stopping by the movie theater.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available to watch in theaters.