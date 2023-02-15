Deluded ‘Quantumania’ backers demand critics who aren’t invested in the MCU don’t review the movies

As things stand, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the second worst-reviewed of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 31 features to date, although that number is going to fluctuate over the weekend.

Either way, it’s not a great look for Kevin Feige’s franchise to kick off the first stage of the ever-expanding mythology in the aftermath of the polarizing Phase Four by delivering one of the MCU’s weakest installments so far. The most infuriating thing is that many of the criticisms leveled at Peyton Reed’s threequel could have been copied and pasted from any project released since Avengers: Endgame.

Naturally, some dedicated fans aren’t buying it. In fact, an intrepid Redditor recently demanded that critics who aren’t fully immersed and invested in the MCU stop getting invited to premieres and then writing the reviews, because that’s got to be the only reason why the saga continues to head on a worrisome downward trajectory, right?

The fact the thread was deleted almost immediately after going live gives you an indication of how the sentiment was received, and not to bring everything into a Marvel vs. DC dichotomy for the umpteenth time, but there’s an air of SnyderVerse shenanigans to the thinking behind only having hardcore MCU fans offer their opinions on MCU films and TV shows.

It would be one way to get guaranteed approval, but that’s not how the world works, with the easiest option simply being a sustained uptick in quality, something we really hope is coming down the pipeline.