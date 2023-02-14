James Gunn left incredulous by the lengths trolls will go to in order to further their agenda against him

Everyone loves a far-fetched conspiracy theory every now and again, but few fandoms love to perpetuate them more than the incredibly vocal minority of pro-SnyderVerse and anti-James Gunn DCU fanatics.

If they aren’t launching borderline delusional campaigns to convince Netflix that buying the rights to make Justice League sequels, Man of Steel 2, and Ben Affleck’s The Batman is something that can easily be achieved, then they’re launching all sorts of wild and unfounded accusations against the new co-CEO, many of which simply cannot be printed or repeated here.

Nonetheless, the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s presence as being perennially online means he sees a lot more of the vitriol than your average Hollywood name, and he’s not above biting back when the occasion calls for it. This time, it was pointed out to the filmmaker that there’s a small band of hardy trolls who genuinely believe he runs an alt account that he uses for nefarious self-promotion.

Apparently I’m a big Transformers fan! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2023

Furthermore, a mysterious deleted tweet from an account that’s since been erased from Twitter entirely led to an incredulous response from the brains behind The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, who finally sounds as though he’s reaching breaking point.

So let me get this straight. You think I made a fake account four months ago, tweeted tons of random things to random accounts for those four months, including a lot about a TV show I’ve never watched, & just today decided to finally break out a question to myself, & THIS was it? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2023

Of course, the simplest solution would be for Gunn to scale back his presence on social media or simply refrain from interacting directly with the people determined to tear him down at every turn, but having already admitted that he derives genuine pleasure from shutting down, debunking, or outright mocking rumors and speculation, we get the sneaking suspicion he might be enjoying himself a little too much to holster that itchy Twitter finger for good.