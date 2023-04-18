‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ looks doomed to beat ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s depressing Disney Plus record

As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has aged over the past two months, the biggest question fans ask about it has gone from “how was that movie as bad as it was?” to “when can we see this bad movie again on streaming?” Although the Paul Rudd threequel is now available to buy and/or rent on digital, what fans really want to know is when we can expect to be able to catch it from the comfort of our own couch at no extra cost (for those who’ve already got a Disney Plus account).

Unfortunately, Marvel Studios and Disney remain tight-lipped over when Quantumania will hit the streaming platform. That means it’s extremely likely that Quantumania is about to earn itself yet another unwanted record. To date, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever holds the dubious honor of having the longest gap between a post-Avengers: Endgame Marvel film’s theatrical and streaming release windows. Specifically, it took 82 days for it to make the jump.

If you do the math, 82 days from Quantumania‘s arrival on cinema screens on Feb. 17 means it would have to drop by May 10. Typically, Disney Plus has revealed when an MCU flick is going to arrive around about a month beforehand. It’s extremely likely, then, that Ant-Man 3 won’t make its way to streaming until the second half of May at the very earliest, which means it’s definitely on course to earn itself an even longer Disney Plus wait-time than Wakanda Forever.

It’s unclear if this is part of an overall re-think of the studio’s streaming strategy — does the promise that a film is soon coming to streaming influence box office performance? — or somehow related to the still-evolving Jonathan Majors situation. Or perhaps Disney is just putting off the wave of renewed backlash that will no doubt follow once it does eventually drop, like what happened with Black Panther 2. Until a Disney Plus date is fixed, though, the Mouse House needs to prepare for a Quantum Realm of queries from fans.