Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Set Photo Reveals Bizarre New Logo

Production is well underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and director Peyton Reed has even more time to hammer the threequel into shape after it was delayed from February 2023 to July as part of the latest Phase Four reshuffle.

In terms of specifics, we don’t know a lot about the plot other than the fact Jonathan Majors will follow up his debut as He Who Remains in Loki by making his first appearance as variant Kang the Conqueror, which spells bad news for the entire Ant-Man family.

However, a new behind the scenes image has been revealed that showcases an updated logo for the movie, and as you can see below, it looks as though it was designed by whoever comes up with the indecipherable graphics favored by death metal bands.

A new photo from the set of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania’ gives us a look at a rather strange version of the logo on the back of a on set chair!

What could the symbols mean? 👀



[Via: johanssoncomer ~ Twitter] pic.twitter.com/D66IT5FHGt — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) October 25, 2021

Janet Plunders The Quantum Realm In Stunning Concept Art For Ant-Man And The Wasp 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you didn’t know that said Quantumania, then there’s no chance you’d be able to figure that out. Or does it even say Quantumania at all? For marketing purposes, it probably isn’t going to be emblazoned all over the trailers and posters, but it’s definitely interesting enough to get fans talking as to why such a unique and peculiar font has been chosen to reflect the third Ant-Man adventure.