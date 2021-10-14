Kang Actor Says He’ll Be Dealing With The Whole Ant-Man Family In Quantumania

The Marvel Cinematic Universe loves a good dysfunctional family dynamic, whether it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy first coming together in a maximum-security intergalactic prison or the Avengers struggling to keep their egos in check and get along, and that theme is set to continue in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The core dynamic has been growing with each subsequent installment; Hank Pym took the roguish ex-convict Scott Lang under his wing before the sequel saw Hank’s daughter Hope Van Dyne get a super-suit of her own, while Michelle Pfeiffer’s matriarch Janet also entered the mix.

In 2023’s Quantumania, Kathryn Newton has been hitting the gym hard to play Scott’s daughter Cassie, and she’s widely expected to assume her comic book mantle of Stature. Going up against them is Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, and in a new interview with Variety, the MCU’s new big bad teased that the whole Ant-family is in trouble.

“Well, it’s a different script, so there’s that, different writers, and I’m shooting in a different country, so there’s that. And you know, He Who Remains is in the world now, so there’s so much we know about him. You know, there’s 40 minutes of that guy and that narrative, and so it really set me up to tell a story that has another canvas with more players. It’s not the incredible Tom Hiddleston, this time I’m dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the Ant-Man family. It’s a whole different world.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is shaping up to be a much bigger deal than its predecessors based almost entirely on it being Kang’s first major outing as the latest Thanos-threat, but even a family of five superheroes won’t be enough to stop him.