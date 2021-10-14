Paul Rudd Has High Praise For Ant-Man 3’s Big Bad

The first two installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest standalone franchise largely weren’t concerned with world or universe-saving shenanigans, opting to keep the narrative focus fairly contained. Of course, that’s all set to change in a huge way when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in February 2023, all thanks to Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

The fast-rising star was announced as the big bad of the movie long before we had an inkling that he wouldn’t just show up in Loki‘s Season 1 finale, but reveal himself as the entire MCU’s next Thanos-level threat. With He Who Remains out of the picture, the doors to the multiverse have just been cracked open, and Kang will kick them off their hinges.

In a new interview with Variety, Rudd had high praise for Majors and what he brings to the table as the time traveling warlord, although he naturally wouldn’t be drawn on any sort of specifics.

“I’ve loved everything he’s done, and I see what he’s doing in this, and I’m knocked out by it. It is really fun to bring new people into the fold, and the enthusiasm that people have is palpable.”

There’s been a long-running theory that TVA headquarters could be located in the Quantum Realm, which provides an easy way to connect Kang to both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the MCU at large. We won’t be finding out if it’s true for a long time, though, but as production continues more and more information should be trickling our way so we can start putting the pieces together.