Loki Continues Teasing The TVA/Quantum Realm Theory

Disney Plus series Loki has generated innumerable fan theories over the last five weeks, and based on nothing but the law of averages, at least some of them are going to have stumbled onto something big. One of the most popular lines of inquiry puts forward the notion that the Time Variance Authority operates out of the Quantum Realm, which makes a huge amount of sense on the surface.

The Quantum Realm was introduced into the MCU as part of the Ant-Man mythos, and has played a significant part in Scott Lang’s solo adventures to date. As we know, the TVA don’t adhere to the typical rules and regulations of either time or space, making the mysterious dimension the ideal place for them to set up shop.

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On top of that, consider that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features Kang the Conqueror as the big bad, a time-traveling supervillain with close ties in the comic books to Ravonna Renslayer, one of Loki’s major supporting players. It’s hardly surprising, then, that a lot of fans already think Jonathan Majors’ Kang will make his MCU debut in next week’s final episode to set him up as the next Avengers-level threat.

Adding further weight to the theory that the TVA exists in the Quantum Realm, it was confirmed last year in canonical companion book The Wakanda Files through discussions between Tony Stark and Bruce Banner that time travel could lead to a series of branching realities being formed without the travelers themselves even becoming aware, which has been one of Loki‘s major narrative beats since the very beginning. It’s definitely one of the most plausible theories we’ve heard, but we’ll be getting a definite answer on who runs the TVA this coming Wednesday.