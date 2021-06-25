New Loki Theory Hints At Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Connection

The new favorite thing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase to do is pore over Loki theories, which is completely understandable given the very nature of the time traveling Disney Plus mystery adventure.

We’re now halfway through the series and the potential ending hasn’t become any clearer, but a lot of viewers don’t seem to mind as long as Tom Hiddleston’s trickster and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie keep doing their thing, and the double act might get even better when Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius returns to the fray to act as the third wheel.

A new theory has offered up a potential connection to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, although it doesn’t involve Kang the Conqueror, despite actor Jonathan Majors skirting around the question when asked if he was set for a Loki cameo, with the villain a known comic book associate of Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw on the small screen.

In fact, it’s as simple as putting forth the idea that the TVA headquarters is located inside the Quantum Realm, a place where time and space are canonically established as irrelevant, which would certainly suit the organization’s remit. There’s even screenshots to make the comparison, which you can see below.

The TVA and the Quantum Realm don’t pay heed to the typical rules of time, and it’s already been shown in Avengers: Endgame that it can be used to explore different timelines from the past, present and future, another key aspect of the TVA’s existence. Thrown in the Kang connection, and there’s several significant dots that could be joined relatively easily to get from Loki to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.