Kang The Conqueror Star Addresses Potential Loki Cameo

Without a doubt, Jonathan Majors has to be viewed as one of the fastest-rising stars in the business. After initially gaining attention in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, he followed it up with a banner year where he lent significant support in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods, and not only is he currently shooting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, but he also recently entered talks to step into the ring opposite Michael B. Jordan as the erstwhile antagonist of Creed III.

Majors has been cast in Ant-Man 3 as legendary comic book villain Kang the Conqueror, a time traveling intergalactic entity with the potential to cause some serious multiversal havoc all across the MCU. Not only that, but the character has a long history with Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Disney Plus series Loki. It’s clear the actress’ TVA employee knows a whole lot more than she’s letting on, leading to rumors of a potential Kang cameo to establish him as a major threat and start building towards Scott Lang’s third solo outing.

In a new interview, Majors was asked straight up if there was any weight to the talk he’d end up dropping by Tom Hiddleston’s solo show for a brief guest spot, and his answer was a simple “I have no idea what you’re talking about”. In most contexts, that’s a pretty definitive response, but this is the MCU we’re talking about, so it’s hardly going to dampen the speculation.

There’s already several major pieces in play to have Kang the Conqueror show up in Loki, so it would hardly be the most shocking thing in the world if he were to show up unannounced in one of the remaining four episodes.