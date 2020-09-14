Ant-Man 3 Casts Big Villain Role, Very Likely Kang The Conqueror

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has reportedly joined the cast of Ant-Man 3 as a notable comic book character that fans have been dying to see in the MCU.

On top of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Marvel landed the rights to an exciting new villain after the Disney/Fox merger – time-traveling tyrant Kang the Conqueror. And now, the signs are pointing to the big time Avengers foe being introduced in the Paul Rudd-starring threequel.

Deadline revealed today that Majors, who currently stars in the hit HBO series with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, has been tapped to appear alongside Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas. When the trade reached out to the studio for confirmation, they received no comment, but their sources say that he’s very likely playing Kang.

Furthermore, they note that the character could be given a twist to make him better fit into the MCU. It’s unknown exactly what this twist could be, but we shouldn’t be surprised by the news, seeing as practically every major Marvel villain has been revamped for the franchise. Think Thanos having his crush on Death swapped out for his desire to bring balance to the universe.

Of course, fans have been speculating that Kang was on his way ever since Avengers: Endgame introduced the concept of time travel. It’s previously been reported that he could have some sort of role in the Loki TV series, too, and it’s worth noting that Majors may have been cast now so that he can turn up for a cameo in the aforementioned show, which has just started shooting again.

In any case, Ant-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters in 2022, so with any luck, we’ll learn more about the direction it’s headed in, and Kang’s role in it, soon.