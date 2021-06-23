Marvel fans are loving Loki and Sylvie’s chaotic double act in the latest episode of the hit Marvel series. After last week’s big cliffhanger, there was a lot of speculation about Sophia Di Martino’s Lady Loki and who exactly she was. Today’s episode 3 actually held back most of the answers, but we did learn that she goes by the name of Sylvie, something already spoiled by a few easter eggs, and that she might be more like Tom Hiddleston’s trickster than she wants to admit.

Episode 3 sees Loki and Sylvie escape the TVA’s Minutemen but end up trapped on the doomed moon of Lamentis 1. As they set off on a journey to a refugee ship called the Ark that will take them off-world, the duo strike up a hilarious partnership, with the no-nonsense Sylvie frequently being irritated with the God of Mischief’s, well, mischief. e.g. when Loki gets himself drunk and causes them to be thrown off a train.

The pair also start to understand each other, though, like in an eye-opening conversation which reveals that they are both bisexual, something that is blowing the minds of Marvel fans everywhere. Overall, Loki and Sylvie have instantly proven to be another winning duo in a show that’s already given us the brilliant Loki/Mobius dynamic. Here are just some of the reactions going around on social media.

loki and sylvie new favourite duo pic.twitter.com/tQxI2y4fzP — zack (@sightiess) June 23, 2021

dear loki and sylvie, I know my pronouns are she/her, but I would love to change them to yours/only pic.twitter.com/YX7jcxOQAv — ツmariii 🚩LOKI IS OUT!!! ४ (@lokiiusreligion) June 23, 2021

loki and sylvie to each other the entire episode pic.twitter.com/hGYHtg4oye — Julia, married to Joss🕊 (@sledgehamur) June 23, 2021

The duo we never knew we needed.

#LOKI SPOILERS LOKI AND SYLVIE SUPREMACY THE DUO WE NEVER KNEW WE NEEDED pic.twitter.com/jCf8jF1ITy — jamie ✼ LOKI DAY 3 (@hiddlescandi) June 23, 2021

This scene, though.

i just think that loki with a blue helmet on and sylvie just getting tired of him is amazing pic.twitter.com/tRlzVbN7mU — abby ४ loki spoilers🧣 (@lipasloki) June 23, 2021

They would definitely relate.

mobius and sylvie both having to put up with loki’s trouble HELP pic.twitter.com/QB4vOrGilB — winter soldiers gf (@romanovaswinter) June 23, 2021

Accurate.

loki and sylvie after discovering they both have mommy issues

pic.twitter.com/ABM8BJvdK9 — Ki🦋TBB~Loki ERA (@ahsokawilson) June 23, 2021

Say hello to the MCU’s first queer lead character and villain.

I just think that Loki and Sylvie under bisexual lighting after they’re both confirmed to be bi >>>>>> #Loki pic.twitter.com/f5SG5T9dUW — Beb ; Loki era (@hometoharryx) June 23, 2021

What an episode!

– Loki and Sylvie were amazing throughout the episode!! pic.twitter.com/83ds49xk52 — Nathan Price || Loki Era (@King_slayer_13) June 23, 2021

Episode 3 ended with Loki and Sylvie in dire straits as the duo were left stranded on Lamentis after failing to make it to the Ark, meaning they have no way off the moon before its imminent destruction. What’s going to happen next? Will the two geniuses work out a way to survive? Or will Mobius and the TVA find them and arrest them just in time?

Find out when Loki reaches its fourth episode out of six next Wednesday on Disney Plus.