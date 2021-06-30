Home / tv

Loki Fans Are Convinced That Kang Is The Show’s Big Bad

By
Kang the Conqueror

Today’s new episode of Loki was the biggest of the show so far, turning the whole status quo of the series on its head. We’ve always been told that the organization was led by the mysterious, all-powerful Time Keepers, but after episode 3 revealed that the TVA’s agents are just variants themselves, episode 4 fully pulled back the curtain on all the lies and (partially) unveiled the truth. Major spoilers incoming…

When Loki and Sylvie were taken to meet the Time Keepers, things took a Wizard of Oz-style turn as the Time Keepers were revealed as “mindless androids”, with the true mastermind still unknown. Richard E. Grant’s alt-Loki was an early popular choice for the show’s big bad, but now that we’ve briefly met him in episode 4’s post-credits scene, it seems like there’s only one choice left available. It’s got to be Kang the Conqueror, right?

“Kang” trended on Twitter this morning as Marvel fans shared their belief that the time-traveling tyrant, who’ll be played by Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man 3, must be the real main villain of Loki.

This week was a big one for Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) as she was shown to be a villain herself, apparently pruning her friend Mobius (though we’re not too sure he’s really dead). Seeing as she’s Kang’s love interest in the comics, her betrayal is just another reason why fans think Kang is coming.

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure
1 of 6
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Should we expect a cameo in the finale?

The Time Keepers even wear headgear that’s kind of similar to Kang’s.

Could a fan theory actually come true for once?

Whoah, now this would be one heck of a twist! Is Eugene Cordero’s Casey really Kang in disguise? Are we about to start singing “It was Casey All Along”?

Things are definitely heating up on the Loki front. It’s going to be a long week until episode 5 gets here next Wednesday.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...