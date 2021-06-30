Loki Fans Are Convinced That Kang Is The Show’s Big Bad

Today’s new episode of Loki was the biggest of the show so far, turning the whole status quo of the series on its head. We’ve always been told that the organization was led by the mysterious, all-powerful Time Keepers, but after episode 3 revealed that the TVA’s agents are just variants themselves, episode 4 fully pulled back the curtain on all the lies and (partially) unveiled the truth. Major spoilers incoming…

When Loki and Sylvie were taken to meet the Time Keepers, things took a Wizard of Oz-style turn as the Time Keepers were revealed as “mindless androids”, with the true mastermind still unknown. Richard E. Grant’s alt-Loki was an early popular choice for the show’s big bad, but now that we’ve briefly met him in episode 4’s post-credits scene, it seems like there’s only one choice left available. It’s got to be Kang the Conqueror, right?

“Kang” trended on Twitter this morning as Marvel fans shared their belief that the time-traveling tyrant, who’ll be played by Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man 3, must be the real main villain of Loki.

NOW THAT WE KNOW THE TIME KEEPERS ARENT REAL…. Kang?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aXk7rR9PRh — Trisha ⧗ LOKI SPOILERS!! (@romanoffnparker) June 30, 2021

Kang the Conqueror is coming and is 100% the mastermind behind the TVA and Ravonna is working for him. We will probably see him next week or the finale Calling it now. #Loki — Շ卄乇 卄乇₦尺คŁØ尺Ꭵ卂ภ 卄乇₦尺¥ ℂ尺คᐯ卂Ł卄ø §к¥山卂ŁҜΣ尺 (@HENRYJEDIMASTER) June 30, 2021

This week was a big one for Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) as she was shown to be a villain herself, apparently pruning her friend Mobius (though we’re not too sure he’s really dead). Seeing as she’s Kang’s love interest in the comics, her betrayal is just another reason why fans think Kang is coming.

I can’t be the only one who is now convinced that Kang the Conqueror is for sure the main villain of #loki . I feel like with the way Ravonna acted it makes even more sense now pic.twitter.com/1TPlEWKEmG — Yanni’s Nerdverse ❓0❓❓ (@yannisnerdverse) June 30, 2021

Should we expect a cameo in the finale?

KANG IS DEFINITELY COMING IN THE FINALE pic.twitter.com/3RIvlQaKM8 — Ren (@wandasolsen) June 30, 2021

The Time Keepers even wear headgear that’s kind of similar to Kang’s.

My kang as the main villain of Loki agenda continues!! Who else would build ‘time keepers’ that kinda wear his outfit 😭 pic.twitter.com/Dekc5jEWb8 — Ant-Cam | #kangiscoming (@planetcameron) June 30, 2021

Could a fan theory actually come true for once?

me if kang actually shows up in the #loki series: pic.twitter.com/2SiTMfnv5e — billa ४ loki era (@616sLOKI) June 26, 2021

Whoah, now this would be one heck of a twist! Is Eugene Cordero’s Casey really Kang in disguise? Are we about to start singing “It was Casey All Along”?

In the #Loki show, this is Casey. Casey. KC K.C. Kang the Conquerer. Don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/6qoNKTZano — ImagineJim (@imaginejim) June 25, 2021

Things are definitely heating up on the Loki front. It’s going to be a long week until episode 5 gets here next Wednesday.