‘Grindr’s already outing you anyway’: George Santos, who used campaign funds to pay for OnlyFans, has a message for closeted Republicans

Despite being ousted from Congress over a year ago, former New York Representative George Santos has some choice words for his former colleagues. But in a unique twist, the disgraced politician is actually spitting truth.

After multiple reports that the gay dating app Grindr experienced a wave of outages in Milwaukee, WI the week that the Republican National Convention was in town, plenty of media personalities had opinions to share. While Republican speakers pushed messages of unity and love, closeted Conservatives were trying to get a little bit of love themselves, flocking to the app to find a willing partner in what is being called the “Grindr Superbowl.”

Santos could be considered an authority figure when it comes to finding romantic partners. The “proud conservative Republican” was fired for mishandling his campaign’s finances — a portion of which went to paying for his OnlyFans account. Beyond his unscrupulous dealings, however, Santos met his husband through the app, which makes him uniquely qualified to speak on matters of the closeted-conservative heart.

“Folks I’m openly gay, no qualms about it. Proud conservative Republican,” he started, flashing some blindingly white veneers. “Let me tell you something. Just come out the closet boys!” he continued.

Indeed, could gay Conservatives get it over with and get out of that closet already? The Log Cabin Republicans have been out and proud since 1977. “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed in 2011, and gay marriage has been a federal right since 2015.

The RNC’s major talking points for the week revolved around Biden’s clear signs of aging and the party as one of “all love,” so why are so many Republican’s not on board with Santos’ “you can be gay and conservative,” claims?

We can’t speak to the sociological, religious, political, or familial reasons people might have to keep their sexual orientation hidden. We can, however, highlight that Mr. Santos was duped by the satirical account Halfway Post.

BREAKING: An executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is “basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.” — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) July 16, 2024

Anecdotal evidence of an influx of anonymous accounts featuring “a headless torso,” with a “blank profile,” flooded social media. By Tuesday, 1,000 users reported that the app was down. Grindr’s own data tells a different story, however. Grindr’s status history shows no outages in Milwaukee during the week the RNC was in town. That being said, according to one source, more than 50 new anonymous accounts appeared, and after that, “he stopped counting.”

Let’s hope at least a few of those 50+ men take a moment to listen to Santos’ message and decide to see what life is like on the other side of that closet door.

