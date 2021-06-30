Loki Episode 4 Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Marvel fans know to always stick around through the credits, even though that generally doesn’t pay off when it comes to the studio’s TV series. Our patience was rewarded in this week’s episode of Loki, however, as episode 4 of the hit Disney Plus show contained a key mid-credits scene that not only confirms the fate of the God of Mischief but also paves the way for some multiversal mayhem. Obviously, big spoilers beyond this point…

In episode 4, titled “The Nexus Event”, Loki and Sylvie are captured by the TVA and, long story short, get taken to meet the Time Keepers. The problem is the space lizard gods turn out to be androids, with the real authority still unknown. As Loki and Sylvie have a touching moment, Ravonna Renslayer appears to prune Tom Hiddleston’s trickster and he disintegrates before our eyes. But all is not as it seems.

In the mid-credits scene, Loki awakes in some kind of post-apocalyptic landscape – possibly New York – where he’s greeted by a bunch of other refugee Lokis. As per the credits, we can call them Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) and, er, is that Crocodile Loki? Take a look at this League of Lokis via the screenshot below:

It seems that variants aren’t actually killed when they’re pruned but are sent away to some other dimension, possibly one exclusive to them and their other selves. Of these Lokis, Grant’s version is obviously based off the Loki from 1960s comics, complete with his original costume. Kid Loki is another pulled from the page, with the teen usually being a member of the Young Avengers. Boastful Loki is new, though he appears to be more like his brother Thor, while Crocodile Loki is another shot from left-field. Have we got a new Rocket Raccoon on our hands?

It looks like Loki may have just found himself a team of allies who can help him siege the TVA and aid Sylvie in finding out the truth about the place. It’s going to be a long week until Loki episode 5 gets here next Wednesday.