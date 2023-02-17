‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s highly suggestive score has Kang fans fanning themselves down

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may not be hitting the spot for critics thus far, but that does nothing to stop the audience from enjoying and having fun with the film. In fact, MCU fans might be liking it a little too much, but not for the reasons one typically lists when describing a movie.

Regardless of what some have to say about Quantumania‘s plot or script, one thing that seems to unite all viewers is their appreciation for Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror. The actor’s performance and charisma have the majority of the audience wrapped around his finger, continuing the apparent trend set by the MCU’s Phase Four.

As if watching Majors on screen wasn’t enough to get Kang fans going, the raunchy titles on the film’s musical score are now fanning the flames of viewers’ desires.

these are official score titles for quantumania pic.twitter.com/rHifeAtQaM — ‎kang’s whore (@HailEternal) February 15, 2023

Of course, Kang enthusiasts could not let this piece of information simply pass them by, and honestly, can we blame them? It’s not every day a film score goes this hard (pun intended). Twitter users were quick to express their feelings on the subject, and consequently, their thoughts on the Quantumania villain.

I mean of course look at this magnificent man pic.twitter.com/fdhnulZac4 — emanuel (@movie_nerdog) February 15, 2023

So…this is what Kang is up to when he isn’t conquering 😏lol — SpiderWitch & The Marvel Universe (@SpiderWitchMCU) February 16, 2023

How do I get Kang Banged ? Asking for myself 🤔 — Scarlet Witch will return (@txpsykxng) February 16, 2023

Among all the thirst comments, other fans jumped on the opportunity to show their appreciation for Christophe Beck, who composed — and likely named — these particular tracks. Self-proclaimed “Kang simps” feel completely understood by the composer, and deeply cherish his puns.

my man christophe understands us kang simps — ☃️the plamster (@plammyplammypop) February 15, 2023

Wow Christopher Beck must have been looking at photos of Majors shirtless before he made the official score. Also it’s cool that Dastmalchian contributed. — F0rgëtfûLLôttęr (@forgetfullotter) February 16, 2023

Beck is cooking 🗿 pic.twitter.com/5RzIhf2ZeB — Kaids | CEO of Hi-Fi Rush 🎸 (@lodinsxnl) February 15, 2023

Despite all the praise Majors is receiving for his portrayal of Kang, Quantumania‘s reception is leading to a decrease in excitement for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with fans fearful that the villain’s arc will be ultimately fumbled. If all else fails, though, Marvel might at least be able to count on Majors’ popularity to drive box office sales.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available to watch in theaters.