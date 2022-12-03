‘Ant-Man’ fans feel dumb after only just discovering the hidden secret of ‘Quantumania’

Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are just mere months away from making their third theatrical debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s been a solid four years since the last Ant-Man movie came out and a total of 10 Marvel movies have come and gone in the meantime. Thanos is dead, Black Widow is gone, and Tony Stark has been laid to rest. A lot has changed, which means there’s a lot riding on Phase 5 to kick this next phase of the MCU into overdrive after an exciting, but not altogether mind blowing, Phase 4. And you know what happens when you’re inundated with too much excitement? You start seeing things.

One Marvel fan revealed on Twitter what we’ve been missing this whole time, which is the fact that Ant-Man’s name has been hidden within the title of Quantumania this whole time.

What does this mean? Is it a hint at Scott Lang’s fate? Ever since the first trailer dropped fans have been theorizing whether or not he makes it out alive, after all, pointing at the trailer’s music to back up their claims.

Marvel fans took their turns trying to decode this mysterious message while others just reveled in the mind-blowingness of it all.

I feel so dumb for not seeing this before — Dread Head Redemption 🇯🇲 (@pablothe2nd) December 2, 2022

wait it does! neat! — 💛💕⚡️brady🌟☂️🤠|| midnights era (@BradySpector) December 2, 2022

While the sneaky incorporation of Ant-Man’s name in the title is cool, at the end of the day, most people were having a grand time roasting this hidden-message-that’s-not-a-message because, well, it lacks the kind of pizzazz that typically come with secretly-coded hidden messages.

Everyone watching the trailer for Quantumania and realising Ant Man is in the title pic.twitter.com/Xn7EJryYiX — Steg68 (@Steg68) December 2, 2022

Truly, no punches were held back in this now-public roasting.

lots of hidden messages I do believe pic.twitter.com/d4Dcry9hsf — Casey Eats Cake (@mostlycakenow) December 2, 2022

And when it's inverted, it has WASP in it, clear as day. pic.twitter.com/CqxoNbdLpn — Chris 🐀 (@JazzHandMeDowns) December 2, 2022

QU U IA? I don't get it. pic.twitter.com/6KLzRGIQJr — Big the Dave (@GeeItSomeLaldy) December 2, 2022

Can you really blame them for their excitement though? Ant-Man fans have waited nearly half a decade for this movie. The previous two films, mind you, have been notoriously underrated as some of the MCU’s finest. Both the first and the second installments arrived with certified fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes and need we remind you that without Ant-Man’s storyline the Avengers never would’ve been able to travel back in time and retrive the Time Stones in Endgame.

We have Scott to thank for a lot, okay? Well, actually Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, but same thing. Let’s not joke about his new movie, especially since he’s going up against Kang the Conqueror, a villain who can apparently run circles around Thanos, according to the movie’s director. We got your back, Scott.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania flies into theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.