‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director says Thanos ain’t got sh*t on Kang the Conqueror

Through no fault of his own, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed’s presence at the CCXP convention in Brazil was comfortably overshadowed by the deluge of first looks that made their way online during the course of the day.

Having been spoiled by the maiden trailers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the next feature film out of the gate for Marvel Studios was left lurking in the shadows. Of course, the first Quantumania teaser has already dropped, and another won’t be too far away given that the threequel lands in February.

Having been introduced to He Who Remains in the Loki season 1 finale, Jonathan Majors is back to establish himself as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest big bad Kang the Conqueror, and fans are already falling over themselves through a combination of fear and thirst.

Talking at CCXP, Reed teased that Quantumania debuts the biggest, baddest, and most fearsome MCU antagonist we’ve ever seen, and that includes a certain purple alien warlord with a penchant for bespoke jewellery.

“We’re starting off Phase 5 in a big, big way. This is the biggest adventure that Ant-Man and Wasp have ever gone on. We’re going to strange places and we’re encountering an antagonist that’s unlike anything they’ve ever experienced – and that includes Thanos.”

The prospect of the Multiverse Saga replicating the Infinity Saga by utilizing an Avengers-level threat that requires the combined strength of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to defeat reads as somewhat familiar, but we’ve got a sneaking suspicion the unstoppably-rising majors and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will put a memorably unique spin on the MCU’s latest major adversary.