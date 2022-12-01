New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer debuts at Brazil Comic-Con

Upcoming threequel Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is the first movie to be released for Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now Marvel fans got a new trailer with a special look at the film, which was shown in Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience first.

Set to premiere in February 2023, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania brings back Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne in a new adventure alongside a teenage Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton. Following events from Phase Three and Phase Four, like Avengers: Endgame and Disney Plus original series Loki, the Ant-Man team goes deeper into the Quantum Realm to explore, but ends up confronting a new enemy: Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The video begins with a narration from original Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) over a recap of how we got here, mainly comprised of Avengers: Endgame clips. Then, it takes us all the way to the Quantum Realm, showing a little more than what already appeared in the first trailer for the movie.

Kang is shaping up to be the biggest villain for Phase Five and Phase Six, culminating in 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Aside from his brief appearance on Loki, this is the first time we get to see more of the character and how it relates to the Multiverse Saga.