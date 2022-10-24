Kang comes a-calling in epic ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets here next month, the next Marvel movie on its way is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has the honor of kickstarting the MCU’s Phase Five. And, while Paul Rudd’s previous starring entries in the franchise have perhaps been smaller-scale affairs, in keeping with the eponymous shrinking superhero, Ant-Man 3 promises to be the biggest one yet.

And now we’ve got our first official glimpse at the thrilling threequel as, after a vague yet fandom-breaking tease, Marvel has released the first promo earlier than expected. The big rumor was that it was drop during tonight’s Monday Night Football on ESPN, but the studio’s hand may have been forced by the fact a copy leaked just minutes before Marvel’s official channels dropped the footage.

Those of you who managed to avoid the lo-res look that popped up in the aftermath of D23 will no doubt be reeling to discover what’s in store for Scott Lang in his third solo adventure, while everyone who couldn’t contain themselves is losing their minds over seeing Quantumania in glorious HD for the very first time.

On top of Rudd returning as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly back as Hope Van Dyne, Quantumania sees the duo of insectoid Avengers face off against easily their most dangerous foe yet in the form of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, ahead of the multiversal mastermind stepping up as the ultimate villain of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

In addition, Kathryn Newton is also on board as the teenage Cassie Lang, who’ll be following her father’s tiny footsteps to assume the mantle of Stature. And watch out for M.O.D.O.K. to finally make his MCU debut, even if the bulbous-headed bad guy sadly won’t look exactly like he does in the comics. Nevertheless, there’s clearly much to get excited about when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania launches Phase Five with flair once it enters theaters next Feb. 17.