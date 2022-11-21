Fans dare get their hopes up after new look at Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

After a brief appearance at the end of the first season of the Loki series, Jonathan Majors is back as Kang The Conqueror in the third movie in the Ant-Man series, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Fans got a glimpse of the character in the trailer for the film, but a new image showing him interacting with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has everyone’s hopes shooting for the sky.

Empire has just released an official new look at the upcoming Marvel film, which includes a still from a scene shared between Majors and Rudd. The image allows for a closer look at Kang’s suit, as well as Majors’ characterization for the role.

Fans seem to like what they see, with one saying Kang looks “fire,” while another freaks out over his immaculate and futuristic-looking costume. A good suit is always a must for any supervillain.

Majors got everyone excited for Kang’s Dynasty over the MCU in Loki back in the summer of 2021. The actor did a great job portraying the terrifyingly calm multiverse hopper, making fans eager to see more from him.

Kang is set to be the main threat for the MCU superheroes going forward in the Multiverse Saga, so the pressure is on for both Majors and every creative involved to make the character look good.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘s director Peyton Reed has teased the “profound impact on the MCU” that the events of the movie will have, teasing his film’s version of Kang as “a warrior and a strategist.”

Thanos should be a tough act to follow, especially since Majors will have little other than his acting chops to rely on to make Kang a convincing enemy for the Avengers. Judging from the images fans have gotten so far, though, it looks like Marvel Studios has nailed it once again.

One fan told Scott to watch out for a "menacing" looking Kang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out in February of 2023. For now, get acquainted with Jonathan Majors’ take on Kang by streaming season one of Loki on Disney Plus.