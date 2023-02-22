‘Ant-Man’ fans have opened their eyes to the truth that M.O.D.O.K. is the best part of ‘Quantumania’

Sometimes it’s okay to just have fun. Maybe that’s where the critics and the fans diverge when it comes to Marvel’s latest outing Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, because where the former are calling the film a dud, the latter are still hyping it up. M.O.D.O.K., who is possible the goofiest character in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest element from the film to receive some love from the fans, after being massively mocked in the early days post-release.

For the unaware, M.O.D.O.K. is an acronym for Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. He’s a modification of Ant-Man villain Darren Cross who, after being shrank to subatomic size by Scott, landing him in the Quantum Realm, completely disfigured, was turned into M.O.D.O.K. by Kang the Conqueror.

Director Peyton Reed chose to keep M.O.D.O.K.’s appearance faithful to his comic book origins which, for those going into the film expecting something serious and intellectually elevated, was a bit of a shock. But fans of the art of the silly and goofy are obsessed with the weird little creature, and dubbing it Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘s biggest selling point.

Modok looks so fucking stupid that it’s made me the most interested in watching a marvel movie that Ive been in years pic.twitter.com/i1ko3nzP47 — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) February 21, 2023

M.O.D.O.K.’s not just a pretty face either. Baby got back.

I can’t lie the highlight of Quantumania had to be MODOK’s bare little butt on my IMAX screen pic.twitter.com/1ZtvcMhpeC — Block A the Conqueror ⏳ (@conquercomics) February 17, 2023

Name one other movie with a killing machine that sort of resembles a baby sitting in a floating high chair, except for its massive stretched out face. Exactly. That’s history.

MODOK is going down in history!!! i don’t know what as but he’s going down! pic.twitter.com/DiRJvKJDdL — cam | quantumania lockdown (@camandfilm) February 17, 2023

Whether or not Quantumania hit all the marks in relation to storytelling, CGI, structure, or directing is definitely arguable. However if there is one thing the movie can’t be accuse of is being dull. Ant-Man has always been the fun uncle of the MCU, and his stand-alone series – the only to have M.O.D.O.K., mind you – reflects that.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see M.O.D.O.K. on the big screen. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now showing in theaters.