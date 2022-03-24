‘Ant-Man’ star says it doesn’t look like they’ll be in ‘Quantumania’

David Dastmalchian is an underrated icon of superhero entertainment. Having made his first appearance in the genre in The Dark Knight, the star has followed it up with appearances in TV’s The Flash, The Suicide Squad, and the first two Ant-Man films, in which he played Kurt, Scott Lang’s superstitious German-accented pal. Sadly, though, it seems Dastmalchian won’t be back for the incoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Despite recently providing the voice of Kurt in the What If…? animated series, Dastmalchian told ScreenRant that he has yet to receive the call to return for Quantumania. Seeing as principal photography wrapped up on the film last November, it looks pretty conclusive that he’ll be giving this one a miss. That said, the actor stressed that he holds no ill will against the team over this and anticipates that director Peyton Reed will make something “incredible.”

“It doesn’t look like it… But that’s okay. I know they’re making something incredible,” Dastmalchian said. “I can’t wait to see what Peyton does next. He’s one of my favorite directors… He’s been so busy. I have tried to stay in touch, but he’s making an incredible film right now.”

Kurt’s absence is just one sign that Quantumania will mark a major departure from the earlier entries in the sub-franchise. For one, Abby Ryder Fortson was a big part of the first two as Scott’s adorable daughter Cassie. In this third movie, though, Cassie will be played by Kathryn Newton, following the character being aged-up in Avengers: Endgame. Fans are fully expecting her to join her dad and Hope in the field as her superhero alter ego Stature.

The threat level for Ant-Man 3 might just be higher than ever before, as well, as Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s diminutive heroes will battle it out against Kang the Conqueror, with Jonathan Majors reprising the time-traveling villain following his debut in the Loki finale. And, uh, Bill Murray fits in the mix somewhere, too.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.