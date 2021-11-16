Paul Rudd Addresses Bill Murray’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Role

Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben-Adir recently revealed that when you sign on for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, part of your training is on how to avoid spoilers when speaking to the media. To the shock of absolutely nobody, Bill Murray did not heed the memo.

Rumors began circulating last month that the Ghostbusters legend would be making a cameo appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which Murray then confirmed shortly afterwards when he admitted he’d worked for a few days on an upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, leading man Paul Rudd tried to dance his way around the issue when asked about Murray’s involvement, proving that his years of MCU sensitivity training had paid off handsomely.

“Oh, I’ve heard about this rumor, but it’s a rumor. I mean, I think maybe they got, you know, there was like some cross-pollination and they were thinking about this.”

Of course, the Sexiest Man Alive knows full well that Murray is in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania given that his name comes first in the credits and he’ll have been in since the ground floor, but you can’t fault him for sticking to the party line when questioned about it. As for Murray? It’s unlikely he’ll be reprimanded by Kevin Feige for spilling the beans when he doesn’t have an agent, a manager, or even a cellphone.