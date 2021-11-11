Ant-Man Trends As Fans Rally Behind The MCU’s Sexiest Superhero

Much like the hero himself, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man franchise has always been viewed as one of the tiniest standalone sagas in the shared mythology.

Up until the pandemic, the first two outings for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang accounted for both of the lowest-grossing MCU movies released since the end of Phase One, but that’s surely about to change when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in the summer of 2023.

Not only will it feature the introduction of Jonathan Majors’ latest variant Kang the Conqueror, but the Sexiest Man Alive is playing the main character, which should guarantee a bump in attendees showing up for no other reason that their unrequited thirst for Paul Rudd.

As you can see below, the leading man’s recent coronation has seen Ant-Man trend on social media for most of the last 24 hours as fans praise the most aesthetically pleasing human male this planet has to offer.

I don’t really see Paul as sexy (respectfully) but I DEFINITELY watched Ant-Man just for the excuse to look at him for an hour+ 🥴😮‍💨👌🏻 https://t.co/ydrM4TV4YC — Dri (spookier than usual) (@RitualStench) November 11, 2021

How tf y’all find Ant-Man sexy anyway? — Fake Shane Lyons (@thatboyshane69) November 11, 2021

“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd was named @people Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021, an honor he hopes will finally get him invited to “those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan.”https://t.co/ejwlMxZo4d — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) November 10, 2021

He has a higher profile now because he’s in the Marvel movies as Ant-Man. He’s always been funny and sexy. — Mother of Fire-Breathing Cats (@SiberiaCat3) November 10, 2021

Watching Ant-Man and The Wasp in honor of Paul Rudd being sexy — Grandpa Groovy (@longlivecarol) November 10, 2021

Let it be known that today I directed the Sexiest Man Alive. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 10, 2021

like i fuck with ant-man 1 & 2 but what the fuck does he know about being sexy — 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙡 (@mynamedurell) November 10, 2021

Rudd is probably being ribbed mercilessly by his co-stars for being the Sexiest Man Alive, or maybe they’re all just jealous. The ageless 52 year-old appeared to be more surprised than most, though, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will definitely benefit from having his handsome visage all over the marketing.