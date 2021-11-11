Ant-Man Trends As Fans Rally Behind The MCU’s Sexiest Superhero
Much like the hero himself, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man franchise has always been viewed as one of the tiniest standalone sagas in the shared mythology.
Up until the pandemic, the first two outings for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang accounted for both of the lowest-grossing MCU movies released since the end of Phase One, but that’s surely about to change when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in the summer of 2023.
Not only will it feature the introduction of Jonathan Majors’ latest variant Kang the Conqueror, but the Sexiest Man Alive is playing the main character, which should guarantee a bump in attendees showing up for no other reason that their unrequited thirst for Paul Rudd.
As you can see below, the leading man’s recent coronation has seen Ant-Man trend on social media for most of the last 24 hours as fans praise the most aesthetically pleasing human male this planet has to offer.
Rudd is probably being ribbed mercilessly by his co-stars for being the Sexiest Man Alive, or maybe they’re all just jealous. The ageless 52 year-old appeared to be more surprised than most, though, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will definitely benefit from having his handsome visage all over the marketing.