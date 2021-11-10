Paul Rudd Named Sexiest Man Alive, And The Internet Couldn’t Agree More
While there’s plenty of people out there who find the entire thing to be outdated and archaic, the recent recipients of People’s Sexiest Man Alive award have embraced the honor in a big way, usually to poke fun at their contemporaries.
Previous winners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have used it as a means to prolong their legendary social media rivalry, while Dwayne Johnson demanded a recount when Michael B. Jordan replaced him as the title-holder. However, nobody’s going to argue with this year’s candidate, because he’s one of the most beloved actors on the planet.
That’s right; the immortal Paul Rudd, who claims to be 52 years of age, can officially be called the Sexiest Man Alive. As you can imagine, the internet lost its mind when the news broke, especially when Rudd said he was getting business cards made.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
The most aesthetically pleasing man on the face of the planet is currently shooting Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the United Kingdom, where his newfound status is poised to be the number one topic of conversation both on and off set. Expect Twitter to keep Rudd trending for the rest of the day, as everyone lavishes praise on the undeniable wholesome and officially sexy star.