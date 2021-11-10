Paul Rudd Named Sexiest Man Alive, And The Internet Couldn’t Agree More

While there’s plenty of people out there who find the entire thing to be outdated and archaic, the recent recipients of People’s Sexiest Man Alive award have embraced the honor in a big way, usually to poke fun at their contemporaries.

Previous winners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have used it as a means to prolong their legendary social media rivalry, while Dwayne Johnson demanded a recount when Michael B. Jordan replaced him as the title-holder. However, nobody’s going to argue with this year’s candidate, because he’s one of the most beloved actors on the planet.

That’s right; the immortal Paul Rudd, who claims to be 52 years of age, can officially be called the Sexiest Man Alive. As you can imagine, the internet lost its mind when the news broke, especially when Rudd said he was getting business cards made.

Happy for Paul Rudd. Hasn't aged a single day — অদম্য গল (@Raj_Shake_Her) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd crowned Sexiest Man Alive after passing Stephen Colbert's sexy exam https://t.co/ctLDEOmnUJ — Erika Jones, Results Driven Marketing Professional (@GoalDigginMama) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd is #SexiestManAlive 2021. I definitely agree with this. pic.twitter.com/OXlAQGqzpU — Miss Cicco ミス チコ (@misscicco) November 10, 2021

AS HE SHOULD 💕 PAUL RUDD DESERVES THIS TITLE EVERY YEAR https://t.co/7nSqnG0LLQ — 🎃ghosty🎃 (@theghostbread) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd is my generation,his problem is for the longest time he's failed to be UNSEXY — Shirley Oswald (@ShirleySolar5) November 10, 2021

This is fair. If there is one issue that humanity can agree on it is surely that we all, to some degree, fancy Paul Rudd. https://t.co/msupDgrr2s — Katie (@KatieAndThePigs) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd is the right choice for this year's @people's sexiest man alive although most people think only hunks muscular dude should get that title but anybody with a different body features can fit the position #sexiestmanalive — what i feel (@Ahamston1) November 10, 2021

"When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that," he says. "I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most." – Paul Rudd for @people. pic.twitter.com/fzP29tUDrN — best of rudd (@badpostsrudd) November 10, 2021

Oh fucking paul rudd 😍 https://t.co/zoMyxoCxDj — Jhojan Freites (@MrFreites) November 10, 2021

I've been saying this for years! 😂

Always in the mood for a Paul Rudd movie 🤩 https://t.co/HtwBTkdoAs — ☠ ηα∂ιηє ∂αу ⚔ (@ThePirateHobbit) November 10, 2021

I’ll allow it bcs it’s Paul Rudd and we LOVEEEE Paul Rudd😩💙 — Jc Lamont (@jcuniverse16) November 10, 2021

The most aesthetically pleasing man on the face of the planet is currently shooting Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the United Kingdom, where his newfound status is poised to be the number one topic of conversation both on and off set. Expect Twitter to keep Rudd trending for the rest of the day, as everyone lavishes praise on the undeniable wholesome and officially sexy star.