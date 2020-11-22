Dwayne Johnson Refuses To Concede The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive To Michael B. Jordan

Somehow, People’s Sexiest Man Alive has remained safe from the onslaught of cancel culture, which is a little surprising given the internet’s penchant for complaining about almost everything that objectifies or ranks individuals based entirely on their aesthetic qualities. The prestigious honor has been bestowed on some of the biggest and obviously most attractive names in the business since Mel Gibson was named as the inaugural winner back in 1985, and this year’s title has been awarded to Michael B. Jordan.

The Black Panther and Creed star has followed in the illustrious footsteps of such luminaries as Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Bradley Cooper and Idris Elba, but one of People’s former champions has refused to concede in what may or may not be a thinly-veiled jab at certain things that are happening in the world right now.

Dwayne Johnson Is Too Jacked For A Sports Car In New Red Notice BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

2016 winner Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media following Jordan’s coronation, and while he congratulated the actor for the win, he also promoted his own involvement in the Sexiest Man Alive issue and said he had no intentions of forfeiting his crown.

“Fun talkin’ about “living each day to the fullest” in @people’s SEXIEST MAN ALIVE issue. Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown. I CONCEDE NOTHING,” he said.

Obviously, the Hobbs & Shaw star has his tongue planted firmly in his cheek, and the entire Sexiest Man Alive circus is an incredibly trivial accolade that many previous winners have been a bit embarrassed by, although it did add some fuel to the long-running social media war between archenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. That being said, it can’t be denied that Michael B. Jordan is one good looking dude, and a consistent string of impressive performances have more than shown that he’s got the acting ability to back it up.