Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been at times randomly brilliant or surprisingly overbearing, but if there’s one thing the movie did right, it was giving more screentime to Anthony Daniels’ C-3PO.

Regardless of whether you’re a cautious fan or an avid critic of Disney’s divisive Sequel Trilogy, you can’t deny that there are some things the Mouse House plainly got wrong. And undoubtedly, one of them was sidelining R2 and Threepio. Once an integral part of Star Wars and its comic relief moments, we could argue that in the last three installments, the two droids were there just for the sake of being there and didn’t do a whole lot to develop the plot in any meaningful way. The latter was barely included in The Last Jedi, and Anthony Daniels famously compared his presence to “table decoration.”

Obviously, J.J. Abrams worked towards amending that by including Threepio as an important tool to push the narrative forward in Episode IX. In fact, if it weren’t for the quirky droid, the Resistance would never have found Palpatine’s whereabouts. Of course, the return of the evil Sith Lord may have kept you on the edge of your seat, but the movie ultimately proved to be a mixed bag of lackluster resolutions and rushed plot developments, perhaps to the point of even boring the legendary Anthony Daniels himself.

In a new interview with CNet, the actor decided to share a secret about his experience of watching the film during Abrams’ private screening. As Daniels explained it, he had been exhausted from months of going on tour to promote his book and The Rise of Skywalker and came down with laryngitis, leading to him falling sleep during the viewing.

“And [I] fell deeply, deeply asleep,” He admited. “J.J.’s viewing theater is gorgeously comfortable, it’s just wonderful. Too comfortable – I was exhausted. Christine woke me up just before the end.”

Of course, we can easily blame this on the actor’s condition, but we’re willing to bet it also had something to do with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s unsatisfying narrative and questionable pacing.

Tell us, though, did you also struggle to stay awake watching the last movie in the Skywalker Saga? Sound off in the usual place below.