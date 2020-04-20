While fans continue to debate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there’s no doubt that J.J. Abrams’ last entry in the saga will go down as one of the most divisive flicks in the history of cinema.

To be fair, the last movie in the story of the Skywalkers had its moments, too. It’s true that most of the film revolved around fan-service and nostalgic callbacks that even backtracked from what Rian Johnson set up in The Last Jedi, but Episode IX still managed to stick the landing in several instances, including a powerful and emotionally satisfying tribute to the late Carrie Fisher by seamlessly involving her in the story.

Still, as a movie that intended to bring a definitive end to the saga George Lucas started all the way back in 1977, we can’t help but feel The Rise of Skywalker is underwhelming if not downright rushed and incomplete. It would seem that even some of the actors share these sentiments as well. Appearing on Twitter, Finn star John Boyega trolled people who are pretending to be him, saying that they’re embarrassing. One person cheekily reminded him that it “can’t be as embarrassing” as The Rise of Skywalker, to which he replied:

“Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on…”

The actor even went so far as to directly take a jab at Disney. When one user pointed out the Mouse House should be the one to feel embarrassed, Boyega said:

“Literally! That’s their problem lol…”

This isn’t the first time that John Boyega has candidly spoken against the Sequel Trilogy, and something tells us that it won’t be the last. Though he’s still proud of the work they did on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, even if at the end of the day, it proved to be just as divisive as its controversial predecessor, if not more.