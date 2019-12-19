John Boyega Says Star Wars: The Last Jedi Could’ve Been Better

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing to mixed reviews that call the movie a convoluted mess because of fan-service moments and endless cameos that strip the picture of its individual identity, folks are no longer sure as to what a Star Wars movie should represent. But regardless of how critics are receiving the last entry in the Skywalker Saga, we know that this will be the final outing of many characters from the Sequel Trilogy, including everyone’s favorite Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn, played by John Boyega, and the actor has now once again addressed his controversial opinion on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Previously, Boyega had talked about his concerns with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and how the movie felt “a bit iffy” to him, but in a recent interview with THR, he spoke a little bit more about what the film failed to accomplish, in his opinion. And guess what? It involves the rather pointless subplot of Canto Bight.

The Detroit actor maintained that he liked the idea of Rian having his own take and challenging the characters by separating them and giving them a mission, but he also feels “the story just wasn’t there” for Finn, adding:

“But I will be honest in saying and I think that they could have done better with it, especially with Finn and Rose. You know, as a black person, you’re going to feel a big type of weight. You had nothing to do with Rey and Kylo… the story just wasn’t here for me with Finn and Rose. I definitely enjoyed – I didn’t notice that on set, it was only when I watched it. But I enjoyed the experience of making it.”

Of course, Star Wars: The Last Jedi still remains quite controversial and divisive to this day, and while the director says he appreciates the negative backlash and debate around his movie, an overwhelming number of Star Wars fans don’t share his enthusiasm. The filmmaker also said in a recent interview that it’s ultimately a mistake to cater to fans and it would lead to ‘the exact opposite result’, which, considering the mixed reaction to the last film, is nothing short of ironic.

Either way, The Rise of Skywalker is out upon the world stage now and will release in US theaters tomorrow to decide the final fate of that galaxy far, far away. In the meantime, you can read our review here.