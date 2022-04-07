The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie and The Matrix: Resurrections star Priyanka Chopra will lead the action thriller film, Ending Things, which was just picked up by Amazon Studios.

The film is set to come to life with a speculative script by Kevin Sullivan, per Deadline, telling the story of a hit-woman who lets her partner, in both business and romance, that she wants out. While having every intention to break up with her partner as well, she gradually changes her mind in the course of their final mission together, wishing to save the relationship by successfully pulling off one last job.

The film comes at a busy time for both Chopra and Mackie. Chopra, who has been a prominent Bollywood star for years, further cemented her Hollywood career late last year with her appearance in The Matrix: Resurrections. She’s also just wrapped a romantic comedy opposite Sam Heughan, Text For You, and the Prime Video limited series Citadel.

As for Mackie, he, of course, has just come off of the MCU Disney Plus original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with much more in the pipeline, including a fourth installment in the Captain America film franchise.

In addition, he will be making his directorial debut with Spark, starring King Richard actor Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, a too-oft overlooked Civil Rights leader. Additionally, Mackie has also recently wrapped production on the Rupert Wyatt-directed Desert Warrior.